RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lowered its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,731,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,787,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 728,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,526,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.2% in the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 332,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,988,000 after buying an additional 48,844 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.67.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.6 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $284.41 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $309.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.85.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $831,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,607.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

