Realty Income Co. Declares Oct 24 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a oct 24 dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2635 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 198.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

O traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $63.39.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

