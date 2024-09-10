ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $2.51 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00106524 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011558 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

