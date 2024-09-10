Redwood Financial Network Corp Acquires 3,434 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after buying an additional 308,974 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 672,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 248,987 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

