Redwood Financial Network Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 218,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

