Redwood Financial Network Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Redwood Financial Network Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 49,355 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,510,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 254,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $41.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

