Redwood Financial Network Corp Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PFXF opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

