Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases 800 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned 0.08% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $642.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

