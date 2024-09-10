Request (REQ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $811,265.62

Request (REQ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $79.08 million and approximately $811,265.62 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009439 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,635.49 or 0.99984300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10213243 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $794,661.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

