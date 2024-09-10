Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.42

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 1160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Ricoh Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Ricoh had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

