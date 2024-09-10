Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

