Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.77.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
