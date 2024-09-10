Robert W. Baird Lowers Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $283.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $287.00 to $283.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Cencora Stock Up 0.7 %

COR opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.20. Cencora has a 52 week low of $172.41 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

