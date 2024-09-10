Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Robinhood Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $4,815,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $4,815,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,802,431.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,406 shares of company stock worth $23,490,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile



Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.



