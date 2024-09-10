ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Trading Down 5.4%

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 199,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 176,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Cormark cut their price objective on ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Ventum Financial cut their price target on ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get ROK Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

ROK Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

About ROK Resources

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.