Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 226 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $150,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $250,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $466.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

