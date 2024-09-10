Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,794 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $174,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.77.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $896.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $858.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $801.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $918.93. The firm has a market cap of $397.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

