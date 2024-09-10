Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.59% of Comfort Systems USA worth $64,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $309.40 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.