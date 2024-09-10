Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $90,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,595 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,477 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,853,000 after buying an additional 1,536,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,819,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

