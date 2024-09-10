Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $195.41 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Canadian National Railway worth $195,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,035,000 after buying an additional 42,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

