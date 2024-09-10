Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $292.90 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,174,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 581,455 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Delta Air Lines worth $292,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.