Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $422.73 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426,576 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 2.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $422,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $221,817,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,604,000 after buying an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after buying an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,290,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.13. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Steel Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

