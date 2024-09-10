Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $79.85 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $79,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.3% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 78.1% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD stock opened at $291.22 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.57.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.