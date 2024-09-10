Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $97.65 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,246 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $97,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,119,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after buying an additional 743,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after buying an additional 464,954 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 406,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $488.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.44.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

