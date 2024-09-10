Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $125,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 69,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $77.81.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,510,437 shares of company stock worth $487,759,176 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

