Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 52,601 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,519,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,601 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $67,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,389,000 after buying an additional 1,616,598 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

