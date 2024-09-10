Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,520 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $73,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average of $118.81. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

