RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,068 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 339,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

