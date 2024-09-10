RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJR opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.