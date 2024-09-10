RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 278 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.98. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

