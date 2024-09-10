RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,002 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,575.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,179,000 after buying an additional 853,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.