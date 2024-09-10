RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,293 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $374,390,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $479.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $459.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,717 shares of company stock worth $24,743,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

