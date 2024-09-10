Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.410–0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.5 million-$218.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.2 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -2.120–2.060 EPS.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.13.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

