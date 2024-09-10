Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.410–0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.5 million-$218.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.2 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -2.120–2.060 EPS.
Rubrik Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.00.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
