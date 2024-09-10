Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s previous close.

RBRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.46. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. Analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,043,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $2,115,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $503,000.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

