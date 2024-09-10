Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.65% from the stock’s previous close.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Rubrik alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE:RBRK traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.