Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.410–0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.5 million-$218.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.2 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -2.120–2.060 EPS.

RBRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

