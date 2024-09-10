RV Capital AG Has $63.04 Million Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

RV Capital AG trimmed its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises approximately 15.2% of RV Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RV Capital AG owned about 0.69% of Wix.com worth $63,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.19.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $156.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.