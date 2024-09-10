RV Capital AG Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RV Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Deere & Company comprises about 0.4% of RV Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 857.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $2,783,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price target (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $385.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,602. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $417.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.89. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

