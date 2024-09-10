Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 414,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 30,598 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Free Report

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.