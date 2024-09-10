Sachetta LLC Acquires 4,710 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 186,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 39,729 shares in the last quarter. Emory University increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emory University now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 328,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

