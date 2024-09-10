Sachetta LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,887,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IBM opened at $203.53 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.
IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
