Sachetta LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 1,055.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 52,182 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,406,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 77,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

