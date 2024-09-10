Sachetta LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sachetta LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,066,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 675.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 699,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 609,238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,174,000 after purchasing an additional 328,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 294,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.