Sachetta LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sachetta LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

