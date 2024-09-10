Sachetta LLC Sells 165 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sachetta LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

MAR stock opened at $228.59 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.66.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

