Sachetta LLC Sells 373 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sachetta LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,263,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after buying an additional 722,717 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,904,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 301,873 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

