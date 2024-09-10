Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $481.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $479.00 to $481.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAIA. TD Cowen increased their target price on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $476.73.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $410.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Saia has a one year low of $341.26 and a one year high of $628.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.91.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

