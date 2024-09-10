Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.6% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $245.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.24. The firm has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.