Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.07.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $46.22.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,466,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,241,157.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,683,696 shares of company stock valued at $60,945,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.