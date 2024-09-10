Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. 997,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.