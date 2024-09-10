Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SCHG opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

